Open Menu

Nigerien Gov't Not Communicating Directly With President's Captors - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Nigerien Gov't Not Communicating Directly With President's Captors - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Nigerien government is not engaged in direct dialogue with mutineers who are holding the country's president, Mohamed Bazoum, hostage, the foreign minister and interim head of the government said on Thursday.

"There was no direct (contacts), but attempts of mediation were made," Hassoumi Massoudou said in an interview with the France24 tv channel. He also mentioned a Nigerian delegation's participation as mediators, and that negotiations with the military units who orchestrated the coup were still underway.

The minister added that despite the attempted coup there is no "fundamental crisis" in Niger and called for mutineers to return to their direct duties.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien military said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice.

" It came hours after members of the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to offices in the Nigerien capital of Niamey. The president's office said that Niger's army did not support the mutineers.

The alleged reason for the mutiny was Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the presidential guard, Gen. Omar Tchiani, local media reported. According to the media's sources, negotiations were underway to avoid a confrontation between soldiers of the presidential guard and the rest of the military.

Later on Wednesday, President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu said that his Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon, was heading to Niger as a negotiator.

Related Topics

Army Niamey Benin Niger Nigeria Media TV Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

59 minutes ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

1 hour ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

1 hour ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

1 hour ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

1 hour ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

2 hours ago
UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2 hours ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From World