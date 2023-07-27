Nigerien Military Command Declares Solidarity With Rebels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Nigerien armed forces on Thursday declared solidarity with rebels, and said that any external military intervention may result in catastrophic consequences for the country.

"The military command of the Nigerien armed forces ...

decided to join the statement of the Defense and Security Forces (rebels)," the armed forces said on Twitter, adding that the decision was made to avoid bloodshed and make sure that President Mohamed Bazoum is unharmed.

Any external military intervention will lead to catastrophic consequences for Niger and its population, the armed forces said.

The military also called on rebels to remain combat-ready to fight terrorists and organized crime.