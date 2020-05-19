UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigerien President Says COVID-19 Pandemic Will Increase Security Threat In Sahel Region

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Nigerien President Says COVID-19 Pandemic Will Increase Security Threat in Sahel Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020)   The COVID-19 pandemic, which is already having significant health and economic impacts, will also increase the risk of insecurity in the Sahel region and the international community must increase its activities to ensure peace, Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou said Tuesday.

"The African Union is aware of the direct link between security and development. The current sanitary crisis will have serious socio-economic consequences: unemployment, enhancement of poverty, notably the amount of people suffering from hunger. So certainly, there will be consequences for security as well," Issoufou, who was speaking at a New York Forum Institute virtual roundtable, remarked.

Issoufou praised the work of the French counter-insurgency mission in the region, Operation Barkhane, as well as other military operations currently being carried out by African countries as part of the G5 Sahel Joint Force. However, the Nigerien leader called for greater resources to be devoted to the region, which faces a triple crisis.

"At the moment this crisis has not had an impact on the course of military operations in the Sahel, carried out by the G5 Sahel Joint Force, forces of operation Barkhane, national forces, and mixed international forces ... Of course, we want greater participation from countries in the Sahel coalition ... I want to appeal for solidarity with the Sahel, which will be facing a triple crisis: security, sanitary and economic. There are consequences in terms of security, which we need to confront," Issoufou said.

On March 27, France and 12 other countries lent their support to the creation of a new task force, dubbed Takuba, to fight terrorism in the Sahel region. The international community has maintained a significant presence in the Sahel since the establishment of MINUSMA, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, in 2013. The peacekeeping mission was created to bring stability to Mali following the 2012 Tuareg rebellion.

Related Topics

United Nations France Mali New York March From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches regionâ€™s first safe and clean ..

1 hour ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

1 hour ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

2 hours ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

2 hours ago

Nine million contactless transactions completed on ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner orders strict action against S ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.