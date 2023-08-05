Open Menu

Nigerien Rebels Deny Ousted President Bazoum Water, Communications - Ambassador To France

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Nigerien Rebels Deny Ousted President Bazoum Water, Communications - Ambassador to France

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) The new Nigerien authorities resulting from the recent coup have been denying water and communications to ousted President Mohamed Bazoum since morning, Nigerien Ambassador to France Aichatou Boulama Kane said on Friday.

"President Bazoum is still being held hostage. The day before yesterday, they cut electricity supplies to him, and this morning, they stopped giving him water. They also cut both his telephone lines. He cannot communicate to anyone now," she told French broadcaster LCI.

The ambassador added that the last time she had talked to the president had been the day before.

"The rebels are toughening their stance, trying to demoralize him. But his spirit is strong. He is a fighter, a member of a trade union that used to carry out political struggle for years," Kane said.

On Thursday, media reported that the new Nigerien authorities stripped four Nigerien ambassadors to other countries, including France, of their power. Kane refused to submit to their decision, describing it as "null and devoid of legal meaning."

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader.

