Nigerien Rebels Lift Curfew Imposed After Coup - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The military who seized power in Niger in a coup last week have lifted the curfew that they imposed on July 26, Nigerien media reported on Friday.

The curfew was lifted by an August 3 decree of coup leader Abdourahmane Tchiani, his spokesman Amadou Abdramane was quoted as saying by the ActuNiger news website.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew. The guard's commander, Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

On Sunday, ECOWAS imposed sanctions on Niger and gave coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president, or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. The military governments of Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger's neighbors, warned that any military intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war against them.