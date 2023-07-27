Nigerien Rebels Say French Military Aircraft Made Incursion Into Closed Border

A French military aircraft has violated Niger's air border closure that was introduced following the coup in the country, Nigerien military rebels said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) A French military aircraft has violated Niger's air border closure that was introduced following the coup in the country, Nigerien military rebels said on Thursday.

"Our French partner disregarded (the order to close air and land borders) to land an A400M military aircraft at the international airport in Niamey this morning at 6.30 a.m. (local time, 05:30 GMT)," a military rebel said in a televised address on behalf of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, which is now de facto in power in Niger.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien presidential guard said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to public offices in the Nigerien capital of Niamey.

The alleged reason for the mutiny was Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the presidential guard, Gen. Omar Tchiani, local media reported.