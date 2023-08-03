Open Menu

Niger's Ambassador To US Hopes ECOWAS Sanctions Will Make Mutineers Cede Power

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Nigerien Ambassador to the United States Kiari Liman Tinguiri believes that the impact of sanctions imposed on Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will prompt coup leaders in the African country to cede power.

On July 30, in response to a coup in Niger a few days prior, ECOWAS suspended all financial aid, froze rebels' assets and imposed a ban on commercial flights to and from the country,  as well as closed all borders. Nigeria, Niger's southern neighbor, cut electricity supply to the country. 

"Sanctions have started having an effect in Niamey as we speak," the ambassador told Bloomberg tv in a Wednesday interview.

"The military junta, who has launched this attempt of a coup, will come to reason and give back power to save the unnecessary suffering for our people."

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum and established a new government. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. On Sunday, ECOWAS gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. On Wednesday, the regional organization sent a delegation to Niger for talks with the mutineers. 

Electricity Niamey United States Niger Nigeria July Sunday TV All From Government

