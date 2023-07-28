Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Niger's Constitution Suspended, Leader of Rebels Declared Head of State - Reports

The constitution of Niger of 2010 has been suspended and the head of the "National Council of Defense" Omar Tchiani assumed the powers of head of state, local media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The constitution of Niger of 2010 has been suspended and the head of the "National Council of Defense" Omar Tchiani assumed the powers of head of state, local media reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien military said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the President Mohamed Bazoum, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice.

" It came hours after members of the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to offices in the Nigerien capital of Niamey.

According to the ActuNiger news agency, Tchiani assumes the functions and powers of the head of state and will represent Niger at the international level.

