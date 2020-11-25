UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger's Ex-President Mamadou Tandja Dies At 82 - Incumbent Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:00 PM

Niger's Ex-President Mamadou Tandja Dies at 82 - Incumbent Leader

Former Nigerien President Mamadou Tandja, who led the country from 1999-2010, died at the age of 82 in the country's capital of Niamey, current head of state Issoufou Mahamadou said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Former Nigerien President Mamadou Tandja, who led the country from 1999-2010, died at the age of 82 in the country's capital of Niamey, current head of state Issoufou Mahamadou said.

"It is with deep emotion that I have just learned the recall to God of His Excellency Tandja Mamadou former President of the Republic of Niger. To his grieving family, and to the Nigerien people, I extend my heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace," Issoufou Mahamadou tweeted late on Tuesday.

The government has not specified the cause of death but has declared a three-day mourning.

Tandja held two presidential terms in a row since 1999, before he was ousted in February 2010 in a military mutiny when he attempted to amend the constitution to remain in office beyond his term.

Notably, Mahamadou, incumbent President of the Western African nation, had led opposition to Tandja during the latter's presidency, and took the office in April 2011. The ex-leader was held in detention at the time.

Tandja passed away a month before the country's general elections scheduled for December 27, 2020.

Related Topics

Died Niamey Niger February April May December 2020 God Family From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

10 minutes ago

 

25 minutes ago

New Zealand Charges Serviceman With Espionage in H ..

19 seconds ago

Ecuador President Appoints New Interior Minister a ..

26 minutes ago

Wrong parking aggravates traffic flow on city road ..

26 minutes ago

FACE to arrange musical night on Nov 27

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.