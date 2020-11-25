(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Former Nigerien President Mamadou Tandja, who led the country from 1999-2010, died at the age of 82 in the country's capital of Niamey, current head of state Issoufou Mahamadou said.

"It is with deep emotion that I have just learned the recall to God of His Excellency Tandja Mamadou former President of the Republic of Niger. To his grieving family, and to the Nigerien people, I extend my heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace," Issoufou Mahamadou tweeted late on Tuesday.

The government has not specified the cause of death but has declared a three-day mourning.

Tandja held two presidential terms in a row since 1999, before he was ousted in February 2010 in a military mutiny when he attempted to amend the constitution to remain in office beyond his term.

Notably, Mahamadou, incumbent President of the Western African nation, had led opposition to Tandja during the latter's presidency, and took the office in April 2011. The ex-leader was held in detention at the time.

Tandja passed away a month before the country's general elections scheduled for December 27, 2020.