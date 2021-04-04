UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger's President Appoints New Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:20 AM

Niger's President Appoints New Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) Niger's newly-elected President Mohamed Bazoum has appointed Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou as Prime Minister.

According to the president's official statement broadcast on national television on Saturday, Mahamadou, the former chief of staff, has been instructed to form a new government.

Mahamadou had also served as Niger's mines and energy minister and as finance minister.

Bazoum's victory in the February election was confirmed by the constitutional court in March amid calls for nationwide protests from Niger's opposition. The new president's Friday inauguration ceremony came only a few days after a failed coup attempt and was attended by the leaders of Togo, Chad, Senegal, Mali, Gambia, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Cote d'Ivoire.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Mali Burkina Faso Togo Chad Senegal Gambia Mauritania Niger February March TV From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches strategy to transform ..

5 hours ago

Saeed Al Tayer inspects work progress at 4th phase ..

5 hours ago

US lawmakers press online ad auctioneers over user ..

5 hours ago

Somali army says scores of Shabaab fighters killed ..

5 hours ago

5 killed in suicide bombing at tea shop in Somali ..

5 hours ago

England crush Scotland to open Women's Six Nations ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.