Niger's President, Ghana's Ambassador To Discuss Bilateral Relations - Presidency

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Niger's President, Ghana's Ambassador to Discuss Bilateral Relations - Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Nigerien President Issoufou Mahamadou has held talks with Jonathan R. Magnusen, Ghana's Ambassador to Niger, on fostering relations between two states, the Nigerien Presidency announced on Thursday.

"The President of the Republic, Head of State, SEM Issoufou Mahamadou, received late Wednesday afternoon, October 28, 2020, the Ambassador of Ghana to Niger, SEM Jonathan R. Magnusen," the presidency said.

It added that the meeting focused primarily on the matters of common interest for both countries. President and ambassador also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

Niger and Ghana both lie in the Sahel region of West Africa. They also hold membership and cooperate within the framework of the ECOWAS regional bloc

