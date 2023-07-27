Open Menu

Niger's President 'in Good Health,' Still Held In His Residency - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, who has reportedly been removed from power, is still held by members of his own guard in his residency and is in good health, Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou said on Thursday.

"The president is still held in his residency, and he is in good health," Massaoudou told the France 24 broadcaster.

Niger will never accept seizure of power, the minister stated, urging mutineers to "return to duty."

Niger's soldiers appeared on national television on Wednesday saying that Bazoum had been removed from power, the borders of the country were closed, a nationwide curfew was declared and "all institutions" in the country would be suspended, media reported.

