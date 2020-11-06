UrduPoint.com
Niger's President Receives French Foreign Minister For Cooperation Talks - Niamey

Nigerien President Issoufou Mahamadou has received French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who is currently on a working visit to the country, according to a statement released by the presidency late on Thursday

"The President of the Republic, Head of State, His Excellency Issoufou Mahamadou, received in audience, late Thursday afternoon, November 5, 2020, at the Presidency Palace, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affair, M. Jean-Yves Le Drian, on a working visit to Niamey from Thursday 5 to Friday 6 November 2020," the statement said.

The officials discussed cooperation, security challenges in the Sahel region, of which Niger is a part, and the upcoming general elections in the Western African nation, which are scheduled for the end of December.

Le Drian said that the quality of Niger election will be "a benchmark for all of Africa." The incumbent president, Mahamadou will not seek re-election, which would otherwise be his third term in office.

The minister added that he wanted to "pay tribute" to Mahamadou, with whom France has "had many quality exchanges" since 2012.

While in Niamey, the country's capital, French minister met with humanitarian actors engaged in a campaign following the mass shooting in western Nigerien Tillaberi region. The killings occurred on August 9, when a group of still unidentified gunmen murdered six French and two Nigeriens in the Koure giraffe reserve. No terrorist group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Le Drian has also met with Niger-based servicemen of� the French military Operation Barkhane, aimed to fight terrorist in Sahel. The 5,000-strong mission was launched in 2014 and reinforced by the establishment of the G5 Sahel in 2017. It brings together African countries of Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali and Mauritania.

