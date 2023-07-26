MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) President of Niger Mohamed Bazoum and his family have not been harmed during a mutiny, and the country's military has refused to support rebels from the presidential guard, Bazoum's office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that presidential guards surrounded the presidential palace in Niger.

The guards blocked off Bazoum's office and residence but the situation in capital Niamey remained relatively calm.

"On Wednesday morning, elements of the presidential guard began a mutiny, trying in vain to gather the support of the national armed forces and the national guard," the office said on twitter.

According to the office, the president himself and his family "are doing fine" and were not harmed during the mutiny.