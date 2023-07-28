Open Menu

Niger's Presidential Guard Head Becomes Chief Of 'National Council Of Defense' - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Commander of Nigerien presidential guard Gen. Omar Tchiani on Friday appeared on Niger's state television as the head of the "National Council of Defense" following the armed mutiny in the country that led to ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Tchiani spoke on the state television where he was presented as the "chairman of the National Council of Defense.

On Wednesday, members of the Nigerien military said in a statement broadcast on national television that they had overthrown the president, closed borders and imposed a curfew in the country "until further notice." It came hours after members of the presidential guard detained the president at his residence and sealed off access to offices in the Nigerien capital of Niamey. The president's office said that Niger's army did not support the mutineers.

