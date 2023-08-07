Open Menu

Niger's Rebels Say Closed Airspace Against Background Of ECOWAS' Ultimatum

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Niger's Rebels Say Closed Airspace Against Background of ECOWAS' Ultimatum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The coup leaders in Niger, who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in July, closed airspace on Sunday against the background of the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and citing the threat of military intervention.

"Faced with the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighboring countries, Niger's airspace is closed from this day on Sunday... for all aircraft until further notice," AFP quoted the rebels' statement.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Several European countries have also suspended aid to Niger and evacuated its citizens.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday that thousands of Nigeriens defied the ECOWAS deadline for the return to power of the ousted president to rally in support of the rebel military in the national capital of Niamey. Crowds appeared undaunted on Sunday night as the deadline was set to run out. Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the rebel commander while waving Nigerien and Russian national colors.

Related Topics

Russia Niamey Niger July Sunday All From

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

3 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

7 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

8 hours ago
 AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

9 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

10 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

11 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

11 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

13 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

13 hours ago

More Stories From World