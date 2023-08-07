MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) The coup leaders in Niger, who ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in July, closed airspace on Sunday against the background of the ultimatum of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and citing the threat of military intervention.

"Faced with the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighboring countries, Niger's airspace is closed from this day on Sunday... for all aircraft until further notice," AFP quoted the rebels' statement.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained Bazoum. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of the caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland.

On July 31, ECOWAS condemned the coup, suspended financial aid to the country, and gave Niger's coup leaders one week to reinstate detained president, or the community would use "all measures," including military, to restore order in the African nation. Several European countries have also suspended aid to Niger and evacuated its citizens.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday that thousands of Nigeriens defied the ECOWAS deadline for the return to power of the ousted president to rally in support of the rebel military in the national capital of Niamey. Crowds appeared undaunted on Sunday night as the deadline was set to run out. Demonstrators chanted slogans in support of the rebel commander while waving Nigerien and Russian national colors.