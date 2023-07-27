(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) A group of Nigerien soldiers said Wednesday after the announcement that President Mohamed Bazoum had been removed from power that "all institutions" in the country would be suspended, AFP reported.

The military of Niger appeared on national television earlier on Wednesday saying that Bazoum had been removed, the borders of the country were closed and a nationwide curfew was declared, Reuters reported.

Earlier in the day, members of Niger's presidential guard began a mutiny by surrounding the presidential palace in the capital Niamey and blocking off President Mohamed Bazoum's office and residence.

The alleged reason for the mutiny is Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the Presidential Guard Gen. Omar Tchiani, local media reported.