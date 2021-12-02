Nightmare Scenario of Military Confrontation Returns to Europe - Lavrov

A nightmare scenario of a military confrontation is returning to Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

"The architecture of strategic stability is rapidly collapsing, NATO is refusing to constructively consider our proposals to de-escalate tensions and prevent dangerous incidents. On the contrary, the military infrastructure of the alliance is being brought closer to the Russian borders. A nightmare scenario of a military confrontation is returning," Lavrov said at a meeting of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council.

Lavrov added that Moscow will insist on the development of agreements that will exclude NATO's advance to the east.

"In a dialogue with the United States and its allies, we will insist on the development of agreements that would exclude any further NATO advances to the east and the deployment of weapons systems that threaten us in close proximity to Russian territory. In the near future, we will submit appropriate proposals, we look forward to their serious consideration in essence, without reservation, and we think that the OSCE can play a very useful role here," the minister said.