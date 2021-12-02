UrduPoint.com

Nightmare Scenario Of Military Confrontation Returns To Europe - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:49 PM

Nightmare Scenario of Military Confrontation Returns to Europe - Lavrov

A nightmare scenario of a military confrontation is returning to Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A nightmare scenario of a military confrontation is returning to Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The architecture of strategic stability is rapidly collapsing, NATO is refusing to constructively consider our proposals to de-escalate tensions and prevent dangerous incidents. On the contrary, the military infrastructure of the alliance is being brought closer to the Russian borders. A nightmare scenario of a military confrontation is returning," Lavrov said at a meeting of the 28th OSCE Ministerial Council.

Lavrov added that Moscow will insist on the development of agreements that will exclude NATO's advance to the east.

"In a dialogue with the United States and its allies, we will insist on the development of agreements that would exclude any further NATO advances to the east and the deployment of weapons systems that threaten us in close proximity to Russian territory. In the near future, we will submit appropriate proposals, we look forward to their serious consideration in essence, without reservation, and we think that the OSCE can play a very useful role here," the minister said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Alliance United States

Recent Stories

Arming Kiev Fuels it's Readiness for Military Solu ..

Arming Kiev Fuels it's Readiness for Military Solution of Donbas Conflict - Lavr ..

3 minutes ago
 First Omicron case confirmed on French mainland

First Omicron case confirmed on French mainland

3 minutes ago
 Coronavirus claims another life in Rawalpindi, ten ..

Coronavirus claims another life in Rawalpindi, ten new infections in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 EU regulator starts review of Valneva Covid jab

EU regulator starts review of Valneva Covid jab

3 minutes ago
 Dutch allow more than half to leave 'Covid hotel'

Dutch allow more than half to leave 'Covid hotel'

4 minutes ago
 US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in E ..

US Medium-Range Missiles May Soon Be Deployed in Europe - Lavrov

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.