HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, Niinisto's office said.

"In addition to bilateral relations between Finland and Russia, the presidents discussed in detail the situation on the borders of Ukraine.

President Niinisto expressed serious concern about the tense situation and stressed the need to find a diplomatic solution," the office said in a statement.