HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss on August 21 in the Finnish capital of Helsinki both bilateral relations and international matters, Niinisto's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a working visit to Finland on Wednesday, August 21, 2019.

The president of the Republic of Finland, Sauli Niinisto, will receive him. President Niinisto and President Putin will hold official negotiations in the presidential palace. Apart from the bilateral relations ... the presidents will discuss regional and international matters," the Office said.

The presidents will hold a joint press conference. Putin's visit will conclude with a dinner in the Suomenlinna fortress,