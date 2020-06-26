UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 02:50 AM

Nike Sales Drop Nearly 40% Amid COVID-19 Lockdown - Financial Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Nike revenues plummeted by almost 40 percent in the fourth quarter as a result of store closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the US-based sportswear company said in a financial report.

"Revenues for NIKE decreased 38 percent to $6.3 billion, down 36 percent on a currency- neutral basis, primarily due to owned and partner physical store closures across North America, EMEA (Europe, the middle East and Africa) and APLA (Asia Pacifica nd Latin America) due to COVID-19, partially offset by growth in Greater China," the report said on Thursday.

Nike's net loss for the quarter totaled $790 million, the report added, while gross margins shrank due to higher operating expenses driven by cancellations, inventory obsolescence, and adverse effects of fixed supply chain costs.

For the fiscal year, Nike's Greater China revenues increased eight percent - the segment's sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth despite headwinds from COVID-19 in the second half of the year.

