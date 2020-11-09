TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Tokyo's benchmark stock index, the Nikkei 225, opened over 1% up on Monday, following Joe Biden's declaration of victory in the US presidential election, the Kyodo news agency reports.

According to Kyodo, Nikkei gained 1.

18 percent in the first 15 minutes of trading on Monday morning, reaching 24,612.71 points.

The broader Topix index gained 13.61 points, or 0.82 percent, reaching the 1,672.10 mark.

On Friday, the Nikkei 225 index reached its highest level in 29 years, jumping 219.95 points to 24,325.23.