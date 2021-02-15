Nikkei Index Surpasses 30,000 Mark Reaching Record Highs - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Tokyo stock exchange Nikkei index reached record highs at Monday opening, following Japan's approval of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the Kyodo news agency reports.

In the first 15 minutes of Monday trading, the Nikkei Stock Average rose 407.27 points and was at 29,927.34. It then went up to 30,006.46 thus rising 6 percent this month.

The Tokyo Stock price Index (TOPIX) rose 17.91 points on Monday morning, up to 1,951.79.

At the end of December, the Nikkei index broke the August 1990 record, reaching 27,292.37 points. Last Monday, Nikkei was at 29,119.12.

In November, the Nikkei index, which reflects stock market performance of 225 leading Japanese companies, surpassed the 26,000-point threshold for the first time in almost 30 years, amid positive coronavirus vaccine developments.