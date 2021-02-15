UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nikkei Index Surpasses 30,000 Mark Reaching Record Highs - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 08:50 AM

Nikkei Index Surpasses 30,000 Mark Reaching Record Highs - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Tokyo stock exchange Nikkei index reached record highs at Monday opening, following Japan's approval of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the Kyodo news agency reports.

In the first 15 minutes of Monday trading, the Nikkei Stock Average rose 407.27 points and was at 29,927.34. It then went up to 30,006.46 thus rising 6 percent this month.

The Tokyo Stock price Index (TOPIX) rose 17.91 points on Monday morning, up to 1,951.79.

At the end of December, the Nikkei index broke the August 1990 record, reaching 27,292.37 points. Last Monday, Nikkei was at 29,119.12.

In November, the Nikkei index, which reflects stock market performance of 225 leading Japanese companies, surpassed the 26,000-point threshold for the first time in almost 30 years, amid positive coronavirus vaccine developments.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Tokyo Price Japan August November December Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coalition forces intercept, destroy 2 Houthi-fired ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja sworn in as UAE Ambassado ..

9 hours ago

UAE leaders condole with Argentine President over ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks invested AED26.1 bn in debt securi ..

10 hours ago

Abdulla Al Hamed visits Mubadala Health COVID-19 v ..

11 hours ago

ADIB reports AED1.6 billion in net profit for 2020

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.