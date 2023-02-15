UrduPoint.com

Nikki Haley Says She Is Running For President For 'A Strong, Proud America'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 10:41 PM

Nikki Haley Says She Is Running for President for 'A Strong, Proud America'

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in her first speech as a presidential candidate said she is running for a strong and proud America

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in her first speech as a presidential candidate said she is running for a strong and proud America.

"For a strong America, for a proud America, I am running for President of the United States of America," Haley said on Wednesday.

Haley laid out some of her key campaign points, including that US businesses must hire Americans and not illegal immigrants, implement term limits for Congress, require mandatory mental competency tests for US politicians over 75 years old, increase domestic energy production, prevent wars, among others.

Related Topics

United Nations United States Congress

Recent Stories

Rwandan Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future

Rwandan Prime Minister visits Museum of the Future

5 minutes ago
 Spain to Allocate $75Mln for Cooperation With Afri ..

Spain to Allocate $75Mln for Cooperation With African Countries - Foreign Minist ..

6 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Russian Antarctic Stations Functioning ..

Lavrov Says Russian Antarctic Stations Functioning as Usual

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says West Gagging Press Coverage o ..

Russia's Lavrov Says West Gagging Press Coverage of Hersh's Nord Stream Report

6 minutes ago
 ECP protest: LHC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan pl ..

ECP protest: LHC adjourns hearing of Imran Khan plea for protective bail till Fe ..

6 minutes ago
 Assuming power was not by choice but for country's ..

Assuming power was not by choice but for country's sake: Javed Latif

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.