Nikki Haley Says She Is Running for President for 'A Strong, Proud America'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in her first speech as a presidential candidate said she is running for a strong and proud America.

"For a strong America, for a proud America, I am running for President of the United States of America," Haley said on Wednesday.

Haley laid out some of her key campaign points, including that US businesses must hire Americans and not illegal immigrants, implement term limits for Congress, require mandatory mental competency tests for US politicians over 75 years old, increase domestic energy production, prevent wars, among others.