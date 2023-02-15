UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 11:47 PM

Nikki Haley Says She's Running for US President to Achieve 'Strong, Proud America'

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in her first speech as a presidential candidate that she is running for a "strong and proud America

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in her first speech as a presidential candidate that she is running for a "strong and proud America."

"For a strong America, for a proud America, I am running for president of the United States of America," Haley said on Wednesday.

Haley laid out some of her key campaign points, including that US businesses must hire Americans and not illegal immigrants; implement term limits for Congress; require mandatory mental competency tests for US politicians older than 75; increase domestic energy production; and prevent wars, among others.

Haley said the United States today is on a path of "doubt, division and self-destruction, a path of fading patriotism and weakening power," adding that the stakes of the next presidential campaign are nothing less than the nation's very survival.

Haley also promised that the United States under her leadership will pump more oil and gas and stop buying "dirty" oil from Venezuela.

In a jab at incumbent President Joe Biden, Haley said her team will seek mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old.

With respect to the international arena, Haley vowed to stay true to the US-Israel alliance and continue to stand up to what she termed are US enemies, including Iran and Russia.

She also said that China, like the Soviet Union, "will end up on the ash heap of history."

In November 2022, former President Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race. Haley is the first Republican to join the presidential race in 2023, facing Trump as the only competitor from the party so far.

