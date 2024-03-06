Nikki Haley: UN ambassador, governor -- but not president

Nikki Haley prided herself on being the last challenger standing between the "chaos" of Donald Trump and the 2024 Republican White House nomination. Now her dreams of becoming America's first female president have all but evaporated

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Nikki Haley prided herself on being the last challenger standing between the "chaos" of Donald Trump and the 2024 Republican White House nomination. Now her dreams of becoming America's first female president have all but evaporated.

Following a slew of losses in the United States' drawn out, state-by-state Primary season, including defeats to Trump in almost all 15 state contests waged on "Super Tuesday," the conservative former governor of South Carolina was expected to suspend her presidential campaign Wednesday, US media reported.

The 52-year-old was little known outside her native South Carolina before Trump tapped her as ambassador to the United Nations back in 2017.

Haley used the high-profile UN post to cultivate an image as a plain-speaking conservative.

Speculation about Haley's presidential ambitions had been building since she left Trump's cabinet in 2018.

And even as the ex-president eclipsed her in this year's primaries, she held out, demanding voters be given a choice beyond what will now almost certainly be a rematch of the 2020 election.

Other Republicans with ambitions for the highest American office have largely bowed down to Trump and his capture of the party, wary of the businessman's hardcore, far-right base.

Haley meanwhile ran a campaign that criticized the "ranting, raving and chaos" of the twice-impeached, criminally indicted Trump, urging voters that it was "time for a new generation of leadership."

Her sustained campaign raised questions for the upcoming general election, where the ex-president will almost certainly face off with Joe Biden.

While Trump is backed by a passionate core of supporters ready to ignore his attack on the 2020 election and four ongoing criminal cases, it remains to be seen whether middle-of-the-road Republicans who favored Haley will commit to Trump in November.

As UN envoy, Haley -- who previously served for six years as South Carolina's governor -- was known for speaking her mind, often in undiplomatic language.

She was the face of the White House to the world on everything from North Korean denuclearization to the war in Syria.