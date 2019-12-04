UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nile States To Return To US For Talks On Controversial Dam

Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:15 PM

Nile states to return to US for talks on controversial dam

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan agreed at talks in Cairo aimed at resolving a feud over a massive dam project on the Nile to reconvene next week in Washington, Egyptian authorities said Tuesda

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan agreed at talks in Cairo aimed at resolving a feud over a massive dam project on the Nile to reconvene next week in Washington, Egyptian authorities said Tuesday.

The irrigation ministry said the three countries would hold ministerial-level meetings on December 9 in the United States capital followed by "technical" discussions in Khartoum on December 21-22.

Their two days of meetings in Cairo were held in the presence of World Bank and US observers.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan set last month in Washington a January 15 target for resolving the dispute over the construction by Addis Ababa of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile.

US President Donald Trump has agreed to mediate at the request of Egypt, which fears that the dam would disrupt the river that provides 90 percent of its drinking water.

The Nile is a lifeline supplying both water and electricity to the 10 countries it traverses.

Its main tributaries, the White and Blue Niles, converge in the Sudanese capital Khartoum before flowing north through Egypt to drain into the Mediterranean Sea.

Analysts fear the three Nile basin countries could be drawn into a conflict if the dispute is not resolved before the dam begins operating.

It is scheduled to go online by 2022.

Related Topics

World Bank Electricity Water Washington Egypt Trump Dam Cairo Addis Ababa Khartoum Ethiopia United States Sudan January December

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council to host iSportconnect Summit

8 seconds ago

OPPO to Launch 5G Smartphones Powered by Qualcomm ..

5 minutes ago

US welcomes change in Pakistan’s credit outlook ..

6 minutes ago

Settlement of £190 million with the UK’s NCA: M ..

13 minutes ago

Pak-SL Tests to mark new era, to encourage int'l t ..

10 minutes ago

Settlement of £190 million with the UK’s NCA: M ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.