Nina Hachigian Named Special US Representative For Subnational Diplomacy - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Nina Hachigian Named Special US Representative for Subnational Diplomacy - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Nina Hachigian has been named as US special representative for subnational diplomacy to lead a newly established Unit for Subnational Diplomacy, charged with delivering benefits to local communities and integrating the ideas of national cities and communities into policymaking, the State Department announced on Monday.

"Ambassador Nina Hachigian is returning to the Department of State as our first Special Representative for Subnational Diplomacy. As Special Representative, Ambassador Hachigian will also lead a newly established Unit for Subnational Diplomacy," the statement said.

Hachigian is due to promote the US efforts to engage local partners and foster connections among cities in the United States and abroad.

"As the Department continues to pursue the implementation of a foreign policy for all Americans, we recognize the importance of delivering benefits to local communities as well as integrating the ideas of our cities and communities into our policymaking," it added.

Before acceding to the role, Hachigian served as the first Deputy Mayor for International Affairs for the City of Los Angeles and the second resident US Ambassador to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

