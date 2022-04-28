UrduPoint.com

Nina Jankowicz Confirms Will Head New US Disinformation Governance Board At DHS

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Nina Jankowicz, who served as a Disinformation Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Scholars in Washington, confirmed in a statement that she has agreed to serve as executive director for the newly established Disinformation Governance board at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"Cat's out of the bag: here's what I've been up to the past two months, and why I've been a bit quiet on here. Honored to be serving in the Biden administration DHS and helping shape our counter-disinformation efforts," Jankowitz said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Jankowicz's confirmation came after US corporate media reported that the DHS was forming a new Disinformation Governance Board to coordinate ways to challenge and contradict misinformation about homeland security, with a special concentration on Russia and irregular migration.

In her previous work, Jankowicz advised the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry as part of the Fulbright Public Policy Fellowship and oversaw the Russia and Belarus programs at the National Democratic Institute.

