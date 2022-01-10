UrduPoint.com

Nine Afghan Students Killed In Popcorn Gas Cylinder Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Nine Afghan students killed in popcorn gas cylinder blast

Nine students were killed by a blast at a mobile popcorn stall near a school in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, an official said

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Nine students were killed by a blast at a mobile popcorn stall near a school in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, an official said.

There were conflicting reports about the cause, with some saying the stall's gas cylinder had exploded while others suggested an old mortar bomb offered by a customer as payment had detonated.

Nangarhar province information official Qari Noor Mohammad Hanif told AFP the popcorn seller also died, and at least four more people were taken to hospital with burns.

Aqil Jan Ezzam, a spokesman for the interior ministry in the capital Kabul, said nine students were killed, blaming the incident on the gas cylinder.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry Mobile Died Gas

Recent Stories

Russia Evacuates 6 Hungarians, 5 Austrians From Ka ..

Russia Evacuates 6 Hungarians, 5 Austrians From Kazakhstan - Russian Consulate

6 seconds ago
 OSCE Chairman Tells Kazakh Foreign Minister to Res ..

OSCE Chairman Tells Kazakh Foreign Minister to Respect Human Rights Amid Unrest

8 seconds ago
 Pfizer Omicron Vaccine Will Be Ready in March - CE ..

Pfizer Omicron Vaccine Will Be Ready in March - CEO

9 seconds ago
 Tourists asked to avoid visiting Murree

Tourists asked to avoid visiting Murree

11 seconds ago
 Bulgaria Opposed to Military Buildup on NATO's Eas ..

Bulgaria Opposed to Military Buildup on NATO's Eastern Flank - Defense Minister

12 seconds ago
 Opposition demands judicial commission on Murree t ..

Opposition demands judicial commission on Murree tragedy

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.