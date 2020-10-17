Nine arrested over France teacher beheading

French police have arrested nine people over the beheading of a teacher near his school in a Paris suburb, a judicial source said on Saturday, in what President Emmanuel Macron labelled a terror attack

The source said the killing was carried out by an 18-year-old , who was then shot and killed by police near the scene in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris.

Police said the victim was 47-year-old history teacher Samuel Paty.

Two of the suspect's brothers and his grandparents were initially detained by police for questioning.

The judicial source told AFP Saturday that five more people had been detained, including the parents of a child at the school and friends of the suspect.