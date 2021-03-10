UrduPoint.com
Nine Belarusians Sentenced To Prison For Participation In August Protests - Reports

Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) A Belarusian court sentenced nine people to various terms of imprisonment for participating in protests in Brest in August 2020, the unregistered Viasna Human Rights Center said on Wednesday.

"The court of Moskovskiy district of Brest announced on March 10 the sentence concerning mass riots on the city's streets on August 10. The judge sentenced nine people to between 3 and 4.5 years in prison, which is the punishment demanded by prosecutors," the center said on its website.

According to Viasna, individuals were accused of seriously violating the public order during a prohibited rally in Brest's downtown.

They were also charged with violence against security officers and the use of boards, sticks, rocks, bolts, paint containers and pyrotechnics.

After Alexander Lukashenko won the presidential elections in August 2020 for the sixth time, Belarus witnessed massive protests by opposition contesting the official results of the election.

In February 2020 the Belarusian State Security Committee noted about the stabilization of the situation and that the protests passed their peak.

