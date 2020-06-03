UrduPoint.com
Nine Civilians Killed, Five Injured In Roadside Bomb Blast In Afghanistan's South - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 01:35 PM

Nine Civilians Killed, Five Injured in Roadside Bomb Blast in Afghanistan's South - Source

Nine civilians were killed and five others injured in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, as a car was hit by a roadside bomb, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Nine civilians were killed and five others injured in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, as a car was hit by a roadside bomb, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Nine people were killed and five others were injured when a civilian car was struck by a roadside bomb in the Arghistan district this morning," the source said.

The source said the mine was planted by the Taliban movement. The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.

