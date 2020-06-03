Nine civilians were killed and five others injured in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, as a car was hit by a roadside bomb, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Nine civilians were killed and five others injured in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, as a car was hit by a roadside bomb, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Nine people were killed and five others were injured when a civilian car was struck by a roadside bomb in the Arghistan district this morning," the source said.

The source said the mine was planted by the Taliban movement. The Taliban have not yet commented on the matter.