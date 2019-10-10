UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Civilians Killed In Syria's Ras Al-Ayn Border City Due To Turkey's Offensive - SDF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 08:52 PM

Nine Civilians Killed in Syria's Ras Al-Ayn Border City Due to Turkey's Offensive - SDF

As many as nine civilians were killed in Syria's Ras Al-Ayn border city, also known as Sarekaniye, due to airstrikes and shelling of the border areas by Turkey on Thursday, the press service of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) As many as nine civilians were killed in Syria's Ras Al-Ayn border city, also known as Sarekaniye, due to airstrikes and shelling of the border areas by Turkey on Thursday, the press service of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported.

Earlier in the day, the SDF said that five civilians were killed on Thursday as a result of the Turkish offensive in Syria.

#Breaking: Turkish air strikes and artillery continue shelling #Sarekaniye. Today till this moment, 9 civilians got killed. #SDF , NE #SYRIA," the SDF wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Turkey, which along with Russia and Iran, is a guarantor of the Astana peace process aimed at ending the Syrian conflict, launched a military offensive in the northeast of the Arab republic. It aims to establish a safe zone in this border region, by clearing it of the Kurdish militias led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units that Turkey designates as terrorists at home.

The offensive has been met with condemnation in Damascus itself and a number of other Arab countries, which see it as an assault on Syria's sovereignty.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Condemnation Russia Turkey Twitter Damascus Astana Border Arab

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits stands of government en ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler unveils historical, literary works i ..

25 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Has 'Plan B' to Settle Donbas Confl ..

3 minutes ago

Malika-e-Tarannum Madam Noor Jehan remembered

3 minutes ago

Debrief Of Pakistan Navy’s Operational exercise ..

54 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad shows concern on growing ca ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.