MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) As many as nine civilians were killed in Syria 's Ras Al-Ayn border city, also known as Sarekaniye, due to airstrikes and shelling of the border areas by Turkey on Thursday, the press service of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) reported.

Earlier in the day, the SDF said that five civilians were killed on Thursday as a result of the Turkish offensive in Syria.

#Breaking: Turkish air strikes and artillery continue shelling #Sarekaniye. Today till this moment, 9 civilians got killed. #SDF , NE #SYRIA," the SDF wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Turkey, which along with Russia and Iran, is a guarantor of the Astana peace process aimed at ending the Syrian conflict, launched a military offensive in the northeast of the Arab republic. It aims to establish a safe zone in this border region, by clearing it of the Kurdish militias led by the Kurdish People's Protection Units that Turkey designates as terrorists at home.

The offensive has been met with condemnation in Damascus itself and a number of other Arab countries, which see it as an assault on Syria's sovereignty.