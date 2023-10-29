Nine countries participate in SDAIA’s open data datathon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The three-day "Open Data Datathon” concluded Saturday with the participation of 200 young people from the Kingdom, Pakistan, Yemen, Egypt, Palestine, Bangladesh, Syria, Algeria and Nigeria.

Organized by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the "Open Data Datathon," aimed at improving skills and talents, enhancing innovation and encouraging participants to find solutions to challenges using open data technologies.

The traffix AI team won first place and was awarded a scholarship worth SAR250,000 for a training program at Draper University, while Team 2030 won second place and a SAR150,000 training program at London business school and third place went to team Datax who received SAR30,000 as cash prize.

The launch of “Open Data Datathon” falls within the framework of SDAIA’s efforts to increase awareness in data and AI technologies with the aim of improving the skills of the Saudi youth through interaction with their peers from other countries.