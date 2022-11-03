Nine Dead, 27 Others Sick From Mushroom Poisoning in Syria - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Nine people have died and 27 others have been hospitalized after suspected mushroom poisoning in the Syrian province of Raqqa, the Tishreen newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a medical source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Nine people have died and 27 others have been hospitalized after suspected mushroom poisoning in the Syrian province of Raqqa, the Tishreen newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a medical source.

Those dead included six children, the source was cited as saying by the media outlet.

The poisoning reportedly took place in the village of Abu Wahl, northeast of the city of Raqqa, last night.