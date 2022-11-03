UrduPoint.com

Nine Dead, 27 Others Sick From Mushroom Poisoning In Syria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Nine Dead, 27 Others Sick From Mushroom Poisoning in Syria - Reports

Nine people have died and 27 others have been hospitalized after suspected mushroom poisoning in the Syrian province of Raqqa, the Tishreen newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a medical source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Nine people have died and 27 others have been hospitalized after suspected mushroom poisoning in the Syrian province of Raqqa, the Tishreen newspaper reported on Thursday, citing a medical source.

Those dead included six children, the source was cited as saying by the media outlet.

The poisoning reportedly took place in the village of Abu Wahl, northeast of the city of Raqqa, last night.

Related Topics

Dead Syria Died Media

Recent Stories

US Treasury Official to Travel to Europe for Talks ..

US Treasury Official to Travel to Europe for Talks on Anti-Russia Sanctions, Oil ..

2 minutes ago
 NCSW, UN Women host 19th IPMG meeting

NCSW, UN Women host 19th IPMG meeting

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Naveed Qamar condemn firing incident ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Naveed Qamar condemn firing incident on PTI container

2 minutes ago
 EU, Germany urge Serbia and Kosovo to normalise ti ..

EU, Germany urge Serbia and Kosovo to normalise ties

2 minutes ago
 Marriyum condemns firing incident at Imran, others ..

Marriyum condemns firing incident at Imran, others; advises media to avoid specu ..

25 minutes ago
 Italy team to play Samoa

Italy team to play Samoa

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.