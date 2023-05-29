Nine Dead, 28 Injured in Chicago Shootings Over Weekend - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) A total of 37 people have been shot and nine of them were killed in shootings that occurred in Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend, ABC news reports.

The injured include a 14-year old girl and a 16-year-old girl, ABC News said on Sunday citing police.

The killed individuals were all over the age of 20 and include a 69-year-old woman.

The first shooting occurred late on Friday night and resulted in a 17-year-old male victim getting injured.

The latest shooting took place early on Sunday, resulting in a 35-year-old man getting killed and a 30-year-old woman getting injured, ABC News said.