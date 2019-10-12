Nine Dead, 8 Injured in Collision Between Train, Passenger Bus in Mexico - Reports

LA PAZ (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Nine people have died and another eight have been injured in a collision between a bus and train in Mexico, local media reported on Friday.

According to El Financiero newspaper, citing the authorities, the incident occurred in the state of Queretaro, when a bus tried to cross rail tracks in front of a moving train.

Six people are currently in grave condition.

One of those injured was the driver, who was detained by the police.