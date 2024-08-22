Nine Dead As Migrant Boat Capsizes On Serbia-Bosnia Border River
Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) At least nine people died after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the Drina River separating Serbia and Bosnia on Thursday, officials said, as a search for others continued.
Several people are thought to be missing after the boat carrying around two dozen migrants turned over near the border town of Ljubovija in Serbia early on Thursday, Serbian police said.
"The search and rescue team and divers found the bodies of nine migrants whose boat capsized this morning," said Bosnia's civil protection group, which was overseeing the rescue operations.
"Other people are still missing," they added without providing a figure.
Bosnian authorities told AFP that they could not disclose the nationalities of the victims for the time being.
Serbia and Bosnia are among the main transit countries on the so-called "Balkan route" on which migrants attempt to reach the European Union.
Early Thursday, Serbian border police were informed by the "Bosnian border authorities, as well as by a local resident, that during the night, a boat carrying irregular migrants capsized on the Drina River while attempting to cross from Serbia", Serbia's Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said in a statement.
After the incident, police found 18 people on the riverbank, including three children, who managed to reach the shore, while rescuers and police scoured the area for the missing.
