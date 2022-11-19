UrduPoint.com

Nine Dead Following Riots At Ecuador Prison - Prosecutor's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Nine Dead Following Riots at Ecuador Prison - Prosecutor's Office

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) At least nine people died as a result of unrest at a prison in the Ecuadorian capital of Quito, according to the country's prosecutor's office.

"Ecuador's Prosecutor's Office has opened a preliminary investigation into the violent death of nine people at the El Inca correctional facility in Quito.

In addition, proceedings are being carried out to remove the corpses," the prosecutor's office said on social media on Friday.

The crisis in the penitentiary system of Ecuador worsened in February of last year.

Violent armed clashes between prisoners are not uncommon in Ecuador, where, in less than two years, over 400 inmates have died as a result of conflicts between prison gangs, police and the army.

