Nine Dead In Attack On Drug Rehab Clinic In Mexico: Government
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Culiacán, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) An attack on a drug rehab center killed nine people and injured five in Mexico's troubled Sinaloa state Monday, the local government said.
The attack occurred at dawn at a clinic in the state capital Culiacan, gripped by a wave of violence as rival factions of the powerful Sinaloa cartel fight for supremacy.
Some 480,000 people are estimated to have been killed since 2006, when the government declared war on drug cartels.
About 124,000 have been officially registered as missing in the same time.
The government of President Claudia Sheinbaum has said it would seek to reduce rates of violence by boosting the National Guard, intelligence and investigation, but also by addressing the root causes: poverty and marginalization.
On Sunday, the government of Mexico hosted a massive boxing class that drew hundreds as part of a campaign to keep young people out of the clutches of addiction and organized crime.
