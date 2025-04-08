Nine dead in attack on drug rehab clinic in Mexico: government

Culiacán, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Gunmen shot up a drug rehab clinic in Mexico's troubled Sinaloa state Monday, killing nine people and injuring five in the seventh such attack in months, the local government said.

Officials believe cartels are targeting addiction treatment centers to forcibly recruit patients, who are then executed if they resist.

The latest attack occurred at dawn in the state capital Culiacan, gripped by a wave of violence as rival factions of the powerful Sinaloa cartel fight for supremacy.

Gunmen broke down the doors of the clinic and opened fire inside, killing eight people on the spot and wounding six -- one of whom died hours later, a government report said.

It was the seventh such attack since September, according to an AFP count.

So far this year cartel-related violence in Sinaloa has left at least 750 people dead and 900 missing, according to official figures.

A mass security deployment has started to turn the tide recently.

Some 480,000 people are estimated to have been killed in Mexico since 2006, when the government declared war on drug cartels, according to official figures.

About 124,000 have been officially registered as missing in the same period.

The government of President Claudia Sheinbaum has said it would seek to reduce rates of violence by boosting the National Guard, intelligence and investigation, but also by addressing the root causes: poverty and marginalization.

On Sunday, the government hosted a massive boxing class that drew hundreds as part of a campaign to keep young people away from addiction and organized crime.

