Nine Dead In Crash Of Two US Army Helicopters

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Nine dead in crash of two US Army helicopters

Two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky during a training mission, killing nine soldiers, a military spokesman said Thursday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Kentucky during a training mission, killing nine soldiers, a military spokesman said Thursday.

The helicopters belonged to the 101st Airborne Division, whose spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Hoefler said the nine soldiers had died.

The crash occurred at around 10:00 pm (0300 GMT) Wednesday in Kentucky's Trigg county, northwest of Fort Campbell, the base said.

"The crewmembers were flying two HH60 Blackhawk helicopters during a routine training mission when the incident occurred," it said in a statement, adding that the incident is under investigation.

