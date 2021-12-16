UrduPoint.com

Nine Dead In Dominican Republic Plane Crash: Airline

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:38 PM

Nine dead in Dominican Republic plane crash: airline

Nine people died Wednesday when a plane crashed at the Las Americas airport in the Dominican Republic capital Santo Domingo, the aircraft's owner Helidosa said in a statement

Santo Domingo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Nine people died Wednesday when a plane crashed at the Las Americas airport in the Dominican Republic capital Santo Domingo, the aircraft's owner Helidosa said in a statement.

Helidosa "regrets the tragic accident on one of its planes at Las Americas airport... in which tragically all of the crew and passengers died," the company said in a statement.

Related Topics

Accident Company Died Santo Domingo Dominican Republic All Airport

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

9 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Turkey

24 minutes ago
 Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in Ku ..

Indian troops martyr two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

31 seconds ago
 No postponement planned despite Browns Covid surge ..

No postponement planned despite Browns Covid surge: Goodell

34 seconds ago
 New York's Met Opera demands boosters for musician ..

New York's Met Opera demands boosters for musicians, public

36 seconds ago
 UN chief says cross-border aid to Syria rebel bast ..

UN chief says cross-border aid to Syria rebel bastion vital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.