Nine dead in Dominican Republic plane crash: airline

Nine people died Wednesday when a plane crashed at the Las Americas airport in the Dominican Republic capital Santo Domingo, the aircraft's owner Helidosa said in a statement

Santo Domingo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Nine people died Wednesday when a plane crashed at the Las Americas airport in the Dominican Republic capital Santo Domingo, the aircraft's owner Helidosa said in a statement.

Helidosa "regrets the tragic accident on one of its planes at Las Americas airport... in which tragically all of the crew and passengers died," the company said in a statement.