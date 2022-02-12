UrduPoint.com

Nine Dead In Feud Between Philippine Muslim Clans: Police

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 03:42 PM

Nine dead in feud between Philippine Muslim clans: police

Nine people were killed and three injured in the southern Philippines Saturday when a convoy of SUVs was shot at in an ambush linked to a feud between rival Muslim clans, police said

COTABATO, Philippines, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Nine people were killed and three injured in the southern Philippines Saturday when a convoy of SUVs was shot at in an ambush linked to a feud between rival Muslim clans, police said.

The attack occurred in a region with a long history of violence, and a short drive from where 58 people -- including 32 journalists -- were murdered in the nation's worst political massacre in 2009.

Clan leader Peges Mamasainged and eight others were killed as they travelled down a farm-lined road in Maguindanao province, according to police.

Both the victims and attackers were led by former commanders of a Muslim guerilla group that waged a bloody, decades-long insurgency in the region before a peace agreement was signed in 2014, provincial police spokesman Fhaeyd Cana told AFP.

Authorities are looking for suspects led by Mamasainged's rival, Cana said, adding the two families were involved in a long-running blood feud.

Well-armed Muslim families in the mainly Catholic country's lawless south at times resort to clan warfare to settle disputes that can last for generations.

"(Guindulungan town) police described this attack as a rido," Cana said, using the local term for blood feud.

The attack was the province's bloodiest since the 2009 massacre, he added.

Five clan members were among the gunmen found guilty of those killings. The family's leaders were sentenced to 30-year prison terms in 2019.

Both the main suspect in Saturday's attack and the slain Mamasainged were once commanders of the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, the military arm of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

The front signed a peace deal with Manila in March 2014, ending decades of rebellion that claimed tens of thousands of lives. Its leaders now head a self-ruled area in the former battlefields that includes Maguindanao.

However, the decommissioning of thousands of former guerrilla fighters and their weapons has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as technical issues.

str-cgm/cwl/rbu

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Road Manila Philippines March 2019 Muslim Family From Agreement Blood Allied Rental Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

10-year old student raped in private school’s wa ..

10-year old student raped in private school’s washroom in Lahore

25 minutes ago
 IIOJK facing impending danger of genocide by fasci ..

IIOJK facing impending danger of genocide by fascist Modi regime

5 minutes ago
 Canada truckers defy order to clear key bridge as ..

Canada truckers defy order to clear key bridge as protests swell

5 minutes ago
 President contacts martyrs' families, pays tribute ..

President contacts martyrs' families, pays tributes to Panjgur sacrifices

5 minutes ago
 UK Ambassador to Ukraine Says Staying in Kiev, Emb ..

UK Ambassador to Ukraine Says Staying in Kiev, Embassy Continuing Operations

5 minutes ago
 OGRA notifies RLNG price for January, February wit ..

OGRA notifies RLNG price for January, February with slight readjustment

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>