Nine Dead In Russian Strike On Southern Ukraine: Officials
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:56 PM
A Russian strike on President Volodymyr Zelensky's home town in southern Ukraine on Wednesday killed nine people and wounded at least two dozen more, officials said
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A Russian strike on President Volodymyr Zelensky's home town in southern Ukraine on Wednesday killed nine people and wounded at least two dozen more, officials said.
The Ukrainian leader posted video footage from the scene of the attack in Kryvyi Rig showing rescue workers scouring debris for survivors, with smoke billowing from a destroyed building.
"The death toll from the hostile attack on Kryvyi Rig has risen to nine people," the Prosecutor General's office said in a statement on Telegram.
It added that "29 people were wounded, including five children. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.
"
Zelensky in his post called on Ukraine's allies to step up deliveries of sophisticated aerial batteries to ward off Russian aerial attacks.
"Modern air defence systems can provide maximum protection for people, our cities and our positions. And we need them as much as possible," he wrote.
Kryvyi Rig, which had a pre-war population of around 635,000, has been targeted by Russian forces throughout the invasion, launched by the Kremlin in February 2022.
It lies in the industrial Dnipropetrovsk region where officials said three civilians, including a 13-year-old boy, had been wounded in a Russian drone attack overnight.
Recent Stories
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar
Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas
More Stories From World
-
Thiago Motta named as new coach of Juventus23 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz, Nadal team up to play at Olympics33 minutes ago
-
Earliest-ever heatwave in Greece closes Athens Acropolis43 minutes ago
-
Kuwait fire kills 49 Indian migrant workers43 minutes ago
-
Cricket: USA v India T20 World Cup scores53 minutes ago
-
Italy seizes decrepit ship used to lodge G7 police53 minutes ago
-
France mourns loss of 1960s icon Francoise Hardy57 minutes ago
-
Carbon credits protecting forests use flawed calculations: study56 minutes ago
-
Armenia police detain dozens at anti-government protest1 hour ago
-
Earliest-ever heatwave in Greece closes Athens Acropolis52 minutes ago
-
Prominent business leader Zain Jeewanjee honoured in New York52 minutes ago
-
With Jaishankar's reappointment, no major change in India's China policy anticipated56 minutes ago