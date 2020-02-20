UrduPoint.com
Nine Dead In 'xenophobic' Germany Bar Shootings

Thu 20th February 2020

Nine dead in 'xenophobic' Germany bar shootings

A shooter with suspected far-right beliefs killed nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the German city of Hanau, police said Thursday, before apparently killing himself and his mother

Hanau, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :A shooter with suspected far-right beliefs killed nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the German city of Hanau, police said Thursday, before apparently killing himself and his mother.

Federal counter-terror prosecutors announced they were investigating the case, which showed "signs of a xenophobic motive", a spokesman told AFP.

Among the dead were "several victims of Kurdish origin", the Kon-Med association of Kurds in Germany said in a statement, adding that it was "furious" that authorities were not doing more to combat rightwing extremism.

Alarm has been growing about an increasingly emboldened far-right movement in Germany, following a deadly anti-Semitic attack in Halle and the murder of a pro-migrant politician last year.

The suspected gunman in Hanau was identified as 43-year-old German Tobias R.

He left behind online a "manifesto" and video material that suggested a terror attack motivated by "a hostile attitude to foreigners", said Peter Beuth, the interior minister of the state of Hesse.

The rampage started at around 10:00 pm (2100 GMT) on Wednesday at a shisha bar in the Heumarkt area of central Hanau, a city some 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of Frankfurt.

The gunman reportedly rang the doorbell and shot at people in the smoking section, killing five, including a woman, mass-market daily Bild said.

He then fled the scene by car before opening fire at the "Arena Bar & Cafe", killing three people outside the building, local media said, with witnesses reporting hearing a dozen shots.

Police said one of those injured had also died, bringing the toll from the bar attacks to nine.

