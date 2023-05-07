UrduPoint.com

Nine Dead, Including Gunman, In Texas Mall Shooting - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Nine Dead, Including Gunman, in Texas Mall Shooting - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) At least nine people, including the gunman, are dead and seven others have been hospitalized with injuries following the Saturday shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, CBS news reports citing the Allen Fire Department.

The Allen Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday that the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets left nine people injured. The suspect was neutralized after he engaged with the responding law enforcement officer.

CBS reported later on Saturday citing the Allen Fire Department that seven people, including the gunman, were found dead at the scene after the shooting. Nine injured people were taken to hospitals, but two of those transported later died.

Three of the remaining seven injured individuals are in critical condition, while four are in stable condition, the fire department specified.

A spokesperson with Medical City Hospitals said as cited by CBS that the victims' ages range from 5 to 51. Earlier on Saturday, a spokesperson for Medical City Healthcare told Fox News that eight victims aged 5 to 61 were being treated at their facilities following the shooting.

The Allen Police Department said that the shooting occurred at 3:36 p.m. local time (20:36 GMT) on Saturday. A police officer was responding to an unrelated call when he heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets. The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized him before calling for emergency personnel.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Twitter Died From P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

11 minutes ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

10 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

10 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

10 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.