Nine Dead, Including Gunman, in Texas Mall Shooting - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) At least nine people, including the gunman, are dead and seven others have been hospitalized with injuries following the Saturday shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, CBS news reports citing the Allen Fire Department.

The Allen Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday that the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets left nine people injured. The suspect was neutralized after he engaged with the responding law enforcement officer.

CBS reported later on Saturday citing the Allen Fire Department that seven people, including the gunman, were found dead at the scene after the shooting. Nine injured people were taken to hospitals, but two of those transported later died.

Three of the remaining seven injured individuals are in critical condition, while four are in stable condition, the fire department specified.

A spokesperson with Medical City Hospitals said as cited by CBS that the victims' ages range from 5 to 51. Earlier on Saturday, a spokesperson for Medical City Healthcare told Fox News that eight victims aged 5 to 61 were being treated at their facilities following the shooting.

The Allen Police Department said that the shooting occurred at 3:36 p.m. local time (20:36 GMT) on Saturday. A police officer was responding to an unrelated call when he heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets. The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized him before calling for emergency personnel.