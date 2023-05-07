Nine Dead, Seven Injured in Texas Mall Shooting - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) At least nine people were killed and seven others were injured in the Saturday shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, CBS news reports citing the Allen Fire Department.

The Allen Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday that the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets left nine people injured.

The suspect was neutralized after he engaged with the responding law enforcement officer.

CBS reported later on Saturday citing the Allen Fire Department that seven victims were found dead at the scene after the shooting. Nine injured people were taken to hospitals, but two of those transported later died. Three of the remaining seven injured individuals are in critical condition, while four are in stable condition, the fire department specified.