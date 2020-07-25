Nine Detained Over Brawls in Moscow Against Backdrop of Armenian-Azerbaijani Tensions

Nine people have been detained over July 24 brawls in the Russian capital, the Interior Ministry's regional office said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2020) Nine people have been detained over July 24 brawls in the Russian capital, the Interior Ministry's regional office said on Saturday.

A law enforcement source told Sputnik that these were altercations between ethnic Armenians and Azerbaijanis, which have recently erupted in Russia and other countries against the backdrop of deadly border tensions between the two post-Soviet republics. The police have refrained from comments.

"As a result of operative search activities, police officers have detained nine people on suspicion of committing offenses .

.. Criminal cases have been initiated on the grounds of a crime under the article 'Hooliganism' of the criminal code of the Russian Federation," the ministry's regional office said.

As a result of a brawl in the southwest of Moscow, one man was injured and a store window was damaged. In another altercation in the capital's west, unknown people smashed windows of a cafe and a car wash. One of the visitors of the affected building was injured by shattered glass.

The circumstances of the incidents are being investigated.